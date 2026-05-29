The Range | Friday, May 29, 2026

Practice makes perfect. But for people who respond to accidents and medical emergencies, practice can be hard to come by. Meg Britton-Mehlisch spent a day recently with local firefighters as they got a chance to learn new techniques and try out equipment that could save lives.

Also, in some places, ringing church bells offer a sense of community. But in many Kansas towns, the occasional blast of the daily whistle or siren signals it’s time to get up, have lunch, go back to work or eat supper. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner offers a look at some of the unique sounds of rural Kansas.