© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | Friday, May 29, 2026

By KMUW News
Published May 29, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Practice makes perfect. But for people who respond to accidents and medical emergencies, practice can be hard to come by. Meg Britton-Mehlisch spent a day recently with local firefighters as they got a chance to learn new techniques and try out equipment that could save lives.

Also, in some places, ringing church bells offer a sense of community. But in many Kansas towns, the occasional blast of the daily whistle or siren signals it’s time to get up, have lunch, go back to work or eat supper. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner offers a look at some of the unique sounds of rural Kansas.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News