The Range | Friday, May 08, 2026

For the past several years, two area teachers have been creating and publishing a comic book series entirely on their own. With that experience, they’re now teaming up with friends to help provide a boost to other prospective comic book creators in the region. Daniel Caudill talked with some of the creative minds behind a new local venture called Free Candy Publishing.

Also, Ed Hope knows a thing or two about setting up microphones, projectors, monitors, sound boards and lighting systems at corporate events and music venues. He’s the owner of Audio Visual Service in Wichita, which started in two-thousand-three [2003]. For this edition of “In The Mix,” Carla Eckels caught up with Ed at the Wichita Hyatt Regency, where he was checking the mics…

