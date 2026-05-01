© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | Friday, May 01, 2026

By KMUW News
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:11 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A group of Wichita-area chefs spent their Earth Day last week trying out a new ingredient. Now, there may be a future on their menus for a perennial little grain called Kernza. KMUW’s Meg Britton-Mehlisch has more.

Also, the word “origami” means “folding paper” in Japanese, and the art focuses on making something out of almost nothing. Simple squares of paper become a soaring bird or galloping horse. An exhibit opening this weekend at Botanica features metal sculptures inspired by origami. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box about the show.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News