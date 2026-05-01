The Range | Friday, May 01, 2026

A group of Wichita-area chefs spent their Earth Day last week trying out a new ingredient. Now, there may be a future on their menus for a perennial little grain called Kernza. KMUW’s Meg Britton-Mehlisch has more.

Also, the word “origami” means “folding paper” in Japanese, and the art focuses on making something out of almost nothing. Simple squares of paper become a soaring bird or galloping horse. An exhibit opening this weekend at Botanica features metal sculptures inspired by origami. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box about the show.