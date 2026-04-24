The Range | Friday, April 23, 2026

Chase Billingham is an associate professor of sociology at Wichita State University and a popular voice on local development and politics. His new book, “All-American City: Bluster, Boom and Bust in Wichita,” explores the cultural and economic history of Wichita and the struggle to make it a destination city. KMUW’s Dan Dillon sat down with Billingham recently to talk about the book.

Morel mushrooms are gourmet delicacies. Unlike other mushrooms, they cannot be farmed and are found only in the wild, among dead trees and leaves, and only for a short season. That means their locations in and around Wichita are carefully guarded secrets. But KMUW’s Lu Anne Stephens was able to tag along with a forager for this month’s Hidden Kansas.

