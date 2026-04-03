The Range | April 03, 2026

These days, a cheap replacement for just about any household item is one or two delivery days away. But a Wichita father and son are making sure their customers’ knives, shears and blades can become generational heirlooms. KMUW news reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch has more.

Also, as graduation approaches, art students at Wichita State are preparing a thesis show at Harvester Arts. One of those artists is Madison Mullen, who’s exploring the effect the internet and social media have had on her experience and the way others see her. In the spirit of her work, she spoke to Torin Andersen through another person’s voice for this month's ArtWorks.

