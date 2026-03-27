The Range | March 27, 2026

Taylor Swift is an entertainment superstar. But beneath the friendship bracelets and elaborate costumes, she is also a business mogul whose career offers lessons on how to succeed in an economic system that was not built with women in mind. KMUW news director Suzanne Perez talks with a KU economics professor about how Swift built a financial empire.

Also, for community organizers, getting people to turn out for a cause can be a challenge. In this month’s edition of Culture Pop, Hugo Phan talks with the head of People’s Pride ICT about an inventive way to bring people together.