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The Range

The Range | March 27, 2026

By KMUW News
Published March 27, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Taylor Swift is an entertainment superstar. But beneath the friendship bracelets and elaborate costumes, she is also a business mogul whose career offers lessons on how to succeed in an economic system that was not built with women in mind. KMUW news director Suzanne Perez talks with a KU economics professor about how Swift built a financial empire.

Also, for community organizers, getting people to turn out for a cause can be a challenge. In this month’s edition of Culture Pop, Hugo Phan talks with the head of People’s Pride ICT about an inventive way to bring people together.

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KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
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