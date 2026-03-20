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The Range

The Range | March 20, 2026

By KMUW News
Published March 20, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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A new scholarship established at Wichita State University helps students from Southeast High School who have overcome significant adversity. KMUW’s Daniel Caudill spoke with the first recipient about her plans for the future … and what it was like to be surprised with $50,000.

Also, Spring officially begins on March 20. And in Kansas, that means birds — and bird watchers — will flock to Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira Wildlife Refuge as part of the spring migration. Beccy Tanner takes us there in this encore edition of Hidden Kansas.

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KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
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