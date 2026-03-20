The Range | March 20, 2026

A new scholarship established at Wichita State University helps students from Southeast High School who have overcome significant adversity. KMUW’s Daniel Caudill spoke with the first recipient about her plans for the future … and what it was like to be surprised with $50,000.

Also, Spring officially begins on March 20. And in Kansas, that means birds — and bird watchers — will flock to Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira Wildlife Refuge as part of the spring migration. Beccy Tanner takes us there in this encore edition of Hidden Kansas.