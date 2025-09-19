© 2025 KMUW
The Range

The Range | September 19, 2025

By KMUW News
Published September 19, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
This week on "The Range," how the Innovation Campus has changed Wichita State. Also, a new business that’s a smashing success.

Wichita State’s Innovation Campus recently turned 10 years old, and school president Rick Muma wrote a book to commemorate that milestone. He talked with KMUW news director Tom Shine about the lessons he learned regarding communication as the Innovation Campus was built, and whether the biomedical campus downtown would have happened without the success of the Innovation Campus.

Whether it’s to blow off a little steam or to indulge your sense of mischief, there’s something oddly satisfying about breaking things. For this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan visits a business that lets people do just that.

The Range Local News
