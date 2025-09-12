The Range | September 12, 2025

For nearly 50 years, Watermark Books & Cafe has been a favorite destination for local readers. The store was sold last spring to Erin and Ryan Potter, who live in nearby College Hill. Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay sat down with Erin Potter recently to talk about why she bought the independent bookstore … and what’s in its future.

The choir at St. Paul AME Church recorded a gospel album back in 1968. For this month’s In the Mix, Carla Eckels met with two of the singers on that recording – 93-year-old Marvin Stone Jr., and 80-year-old Donna Miller.