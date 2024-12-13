The Range | December 13, 2024

Erin Clarke has built a following of millions on her food blog "Well Plated," where she shares easy, healthy recipes for home cooks. Clarke graduated from Kapaun Mount Carmel High School and now lives in Milwaukee. She returned to Wichita this fall to promote her second cookbook. Clarke told Celia Hack about her journey to food stardom, becoming social media famous and Wichita’s lasting influence on her cooking.

Also, a recent collection of contemporary artwork by painter Robert Peterson is attracting new visitors to the Wichita Art Museum. The exhibition “Somewhere in America” focuses on Black culture and features paintings of African American families and people in everyday moments. Carla Eckels spoke with Peterson for this month's "In The Mix."

