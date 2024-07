A new summer program at the Wichita Library gives kids a close-up look at some of the instruments that make up a classical orchestra. KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez brings us more...

Also, people use Wichita Transit for any number of reasons: to get to work, to school, to do some shopping. For this month’s En Route, Hugo Phan talks to a Kansas City man who is using the bus in an effort to save enough money to get back home.