The Range

The Range | July 12, 2024

By KMUW News
Published July 12, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Magician Christian Manahl blends modern magic and comedy to keep audiences on their toes … and bellied over with laughter. Manahl talked with KMUW's Hugo Phan about pursuing his long-time dream.

Also...Wichita State University’s Carolyn Williams teaches a class that centers on alcohol and addictions. The class begins in August and is already filling up fast. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels spoke with Williams, who says addiction is more complex than most people think.

