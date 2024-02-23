© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | February 23, 2024

By KMUW News
Published February 23, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Forbes magazine ranked Wichita among the country’s most pet-friendly cities a year ago. Dog ownership is on the rise, and for lots of people, that means finding someone to care for Rover while they’re at work. KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez looks at the flourishing industry of doggy daycare.

Wichita State student Ricardo Castillo got the idea to create something new and heartfelt for his girlfriend. For this month's En Route, Hugo Phan talked with Castillo on a particularly noisy bus ride to a crafts store to pick up some crochet supplies.

