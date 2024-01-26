The Range | January 26, 2024

For Wichita plastic surgeon Nataliya Biskup, Russia’s war in Ukraine is personal. Biskup was born there and moved to the U.S. as a child. She recently returned to Ukraine for the first time since the conflict broke out to operate on soldiers injured in battle. She spoke with KMUW news reporter Rose Conlon about the experience.

When it’s cold — especially like it was earlier this month — the last thing you may think about is how to spend more time outside. But there’s a special beauty in the winter landscape that’s worth all the extra layers of clothing. Lu Anne Stephens braved the elements for this month’s Hidden Kansas.

