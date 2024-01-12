© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | January 12, 2024

By KMUW News
Published January 12, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Cessna and Beechcraft have been at the forefront of general aviation for nearly 100 years. The two companies are now part of Textron, and it makes sense that as aviation enters a new phase, they would be leaders in that as well. KMUW news director Tom Shine looks into the future of e-aviation.

Also, legislation promoting The CROWN Act was discussed during a hearing recently at the Kansas Statehouse. The bill would prohibit discrimination regarding hairstyles in the workplace. KMUW's Carla Eckels has more with this month's In The Mix.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News