The Range | January 12, 2024

Cessna and Beechcraft have been at the forefront of general aviation for nearly 100 years. The two companies are now part of Textron, and it makes sense that as aviation enters a new phase, they would be leaders in that as well. KMUW news director Tom Shine looks into the future of e-aviation.

Also, legislation promoting The CROWN Act was discussed during a hearing recently at the Kansas Statehouse. The bill would prohibit discrimination regarding hairstyles in the workplace. KMUW's Carla Eckels has more with this month's In The Mix.