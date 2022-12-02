The Range | December 01, 2022

The holiday shopping season is typically a bright one for small businesses. But with inflation still a concern, will that be true this year? Celia Hack talked with some local business owners to see how they’re managing higher costs as they prepare for the holidays.

Also, Dance artist Mina Estrada wants to push the boundaries of dance in Wichita. And as managing director of Harvester Arts, she also wants to help artists find stable employment and get a paycheck while pursuing their passion. Estrada talked with Torin Andersen about her love of experimental dance … and some upcoming events designed to showcase art through movement.

