In and out of times of war

In June 1942, eight German saboteurs landed on American shores, carrying explosives meant for US factories and railways. Operating under the cover of night, they wore civilian clothes to blend in. This seemingly small decision would forever alter American jurisprudence.

When the plot was foiled, President Franklin Roosevelt bypassed civilian courts. He ordered a secret military commission to try the men. The saboteurs fought back, bringing Ex parte Quirin before a rare summer session of the US Supreme Court. The defense argued that the President lacked authority to ignore civilian courts when they were openly functioning. But the government countered that by shedding their uniforms to commit sabotage, the men had violated the laws of war.

The Supreme Court agreed and drew a sharp legal line. Lawful soldiers receive prisoner-of-war protections, but 'unlawful combatants'—those who slip out of uniform to strike civilian targets—do not. The Court held that secret military tribunals are entirely constitutional for those who infiltrate civilian lines to commit hostile acts. Six of the saboteurs were executed within weeks. The two who had secretly turned informant were spared.

Six decades later, Quirin became the bedrock for the modern War on Terror. The George W. Bush administration resurrected the 1942 precedent to justify holding Al-Qaeda suspects at Guantanamo Bay without traditional civilian trials.

While later Supreme Court rulings ensured that even detainees have basic rights to challenge their captivity, Quirin remains the ghost in the US legal machine. It stands as a powerful reminder of how decisions made in wartime panic continue to define the boundaries of executive power and human rights long after the final shots are fired.