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Marginalia

Chris Bohjalian on his novel 'The Amateur'

By Beth Golay
Published August 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Chris Bohjalian is the author of 'The Amateur'
Victoria Blewer
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Penguin Random House
Chris Bohjalian is the author of 'The Amateur'

Chris Bohjalian has written 25 novels throughout his career, including The Flight Attendant, Midwives and The Sandcastle Girls. His newest is titled The Amateur and it draws from a few aspects from his own life, particularly his experience working as a caddy in high school. Unlike his own life though, The Amateur follows the days and years after a promising young golfer kills a caddy in a freak accident. Chris Bohjalian and I recently spoke about this amateur golfer and the ramifications on her life. Here’s our conversation.

The Amateur by Chris Bohjalian was published by Doubleday.

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Unread by Oliver James was published by Union Square & Co.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay