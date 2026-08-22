Chris Bohjalian on his novel 'The Amateur'
Chris Bohjalian has written 25 novels throughout his career, including The Flight Attendant, Midwives and The Sandcastle Girls. His newest is titled The Amateur and it draws from a few aspects from his own life, particularly his experience working as a caddy in high school. Unlike his own life though, The Amateur follows the days and years after a promising young golfer kills a caddy in a freak accident. Chris Bohjalian and I recently spoke about this amateur golfer and the ramifications on her life. Here’s our conversation.
The Amateur by Chris Bohjalian was published by Doubleday.
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Book reviewer Suzanne Perez looks at a new memoir by a man who rallied the forces of TikTok to finally learn to read.
Unread by Oliver James was published by Union Square & Co.
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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay