Author C.J. Farley on his novel 'Who Knows You By Heart'

Author C.J. Farley and I met in an unorthodox way - he was targeted by an AI scam claiming to represent Marginalia, inviting him to be a guest on the show in return for a "production fee.” Farley reached out to me directly following this correspondence and after chatting about his 2025 novel, Who Knows You By Heart, I knew I wanted to talk about it, because it dives into the implications AI has on one woman who begins working at a Big Tech company. Farley and I recently discussed aspects of his novel, as well as the realities of AI in our present world. Here’s our conversation.

Who Knows You By Heart by C.J. Farley was published by William Morrow.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay