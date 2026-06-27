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Marginalia

Author C.J. Farley on his novel 'Who Knows You By Heart'

By Beth Golay
Published June 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Author C.J. Farley and I met in an unorthodox way - he was targeted by an AI scam claiming to represent Marginalia, inviting him to be a guest on the show in return for a "production fee.” Farley reached out to me directly following this correspondence and after chatting about his 2025 novel, Who Knows You By Heart, I knew I wanted to talk about it, because it dives into the implications AI has on one woman who begins working at a Big Tech company. Farley and I recently discussed aspects of his novel, as well as the realities of AI in our present world. Here’s our conversation.

Who Knows You By Heart by C.J. Farley was published by William Morrow.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay