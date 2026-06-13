Dave Eggers on his novel 'Contrapposto'

Dave Eggers is a writer, editor, and publisher. His first book, a memoir titled A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius, was a Pulitzer finalist for general nonfiction. In 2024 he was awarded the Newbery Medal for the children’s book, The Eyes and the Impossible in 2024. Dozens of his books—fiction, non-fiction, books for children, and more—have been published in the 26 years since that first memoir. Dave Eggers is also the founder of the independent publishing house, McSweeney’s.

His new novel, Contrapposto, touches on yet another important aspect of his life - art. The novel follows a friendship between Cricket and Olympia. Cricket is a talented and aspiring young artist with a knack for figure drawing, and Olympia is most interested in the business of art. We get to follow along as the two weave in and out of each other's lives for decades. I recently spoke with Dave Eggers about how his background in art helped shape this book, and how these characters lived with him for 20 years.

Contrapposto by Dave Eggers was published by Knopf.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay

