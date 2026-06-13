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Marginalia

Dave Eggers on his novel 'Contrapposto'

By Beth Golay
Published June 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Dave Eggers is the author of Contrapposto
Mark Davis
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Penguin Random House
Dave Eggers is the author of Contrapposto

Dave Eggers is a writer, editor, and publisher. His first book, a memoir titled A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius, was a Pulitzer finalist for general nonfiction. In 2024 he was awarded the Newbery Medal for the children’s book, The Eyes and the Impossible in 2024. Dozens of his books—fiction, non-fiction, books for children, and more—have been published in the 26 years since that first memoir. Dave Eggers is also the founder of the independent publishing house, McSweeney’s.

His new novel, Contrapposto, touches on yet another important aspect of his life - art. The novel follows a friendship between Cricket and Olympia. Cricket is a talented and aspiring young artist with a knack for figure drawing, and Olympia is most interested in the business of art. We get to follow along as the two weave in and out of each other's lives for decades. I recently spoke with Dave Eggers about how his background in art helped shape this book, and how these characters lived with him for 20 years.

Contrapposto by Dave Eggers was published by Knopf.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay