Vanessa Hua on her new novel 'Coyoteland'

Vanessa Hua’s new novel, Coyoteland, is set in the tense time immediately following COVID 19 outbreak - the world is back open, but people are masked up and still extremely cautious. This setting tees-up a multitude of challenges among four families living in El Nido, a neighborhood in California’s Bay area. From racial tensions to economic hardships to a coyote attack, it’s safe to say these characters are dealing with a lot. I recently spoke with Vanessa Hua about the very real issues that make up her novel, and of course, we had to chat about coyotes as well.

Also, book critic Suzanne Perez looks at a darkly comic new novel that takes its inspiration from another work of fiction.

And we have book recommendations from Camden Avery, co-owner and lead buyer at The Booksmith in San Francisco, CA.

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Coyoteland was published by Flatiron Books.

Evil Genius by Claire Oshetsky was published by Ecco.

Books shared by Camden Avery:



Glyph Ali Smith

Ali Smith My Year in Paris with Gertrude Stein by Deborah Levy

by Deborah Levy Questions 27 and 28 by Karen Tei Yamashita

by Karen Tei Yamashita I Hotel by Karen Tei Yamashita

by Karen Tei Yamashita The Disappearers by Marlon James

by Marlon James If he could sell just one book it would be A Pattern Language by Christopher Alexander, Sara Ishikawa and Murray Silverstein

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay

