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Marginalia

Revisiting 'The Phoebe Variations' with Jane Hamilton

By Beth Golay
Published April 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Jane Hamilton is the author of "The Phoebe Variations."
Leslie Brown
Jane Hamilton is the author of "The Phoebe Variations."

Jane Hamilton is the author of eight novels, two of which—The Book of Ruth and A Map of the World—were some of the early books selected for Oprah’s Book Club. Her most recent book, The Phoebe Variations, is a coming of age story set in the 1970s.

After reluctantly meeting her birth family, 18-year-old Phoebe runs away from her adoptive mother’s home and temporarily lands at her friend’s home, a household with 14 children, a decision that alters the rest of her life. Jane Hamilton spoke with me about The Phoebe Variations—a book she told me was 10 years in the making.

The Phoebe Variations by Jane Hamilton was published by Zibby.

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We’re nearing the end of April, which means we’re nearing the end of National Poetry Month for this year. Book critic Suzanne Perez says that's a perfect excuse to revisit the classics or take a closer look at some modern poets. If modern poets interest you, she has a suggestion.

A Suit or a Suitcase: Poems by Maggie Smith was published by Washington Square Press.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Marginalia
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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay