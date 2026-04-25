Revisiting 'The Phoebe Variations' with Jane Hamilton

Jane Hamilton is the author of eight novels, two of which—The Book of Ruth and A Map of the World—were some of the early books selected for Oprah’s Book Club. Her most recent book, The Phoebe Variations, is a coming of age story set in the 1970s.

After reluctantly meeting her birth family, 18-year-old Phoebe runs away from her adoptive mother’s home and temporarily lands at her friend’s home, a household with 14 children, a decision that alters the rest of her life. Jane Hamilton spoke with me about The Phoebe Variations—a book she told me was 10 years in the making.

The Phoebe Variations by Jane Hamilton was published by Zibby.

-

We’re nearing the end of April, which means we’re nearing the end of National Poetry Month for this year. Book critic Suzanne Perez says that's a perfect excuse to revisit the classics or take a closer look at some modern poets. If modern poets interest you, she has a suggestion.

A Suit or a Suitcase: Poems by Maggie Smith was published by Washington Square Press.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay

