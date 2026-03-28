Bar Fridman-Tell on her novel 'Honeysuckle'

Inspired by the Welsh myth of the Blodeuwedd—a woman who is created entirely using flowers and plants—author Bar Fridman-Tell set out to create her own version of the story in her debut novel Honeysuckle. The book opens with two siblings, a sister and brother named Wynne and Rory, who are several years apart. Frustrated by his endless demands to play, Wynne crafts a playmate for Rory, a Blodeuwedd which Rory names Daye. As Rory grows up, and Daye is recrafted and renewed each season, the power dynamic between the two shifts and begins to take a more sinister turn, because Daye, as a Blodeuwedd, must always do what her creator requests.

Honeysuckle by Bar Fridman-Tell was published by Bloomsbury.

Kate Layte is the founder and owner of Papercuts Bookshop in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston, Mass. Here are her recommendations:

Work to Do by Jules Wernersbach

by Jules Wernersbach Shut Up and Read by Jeannine A. Cook

by Jeannine A. Cook Early Work by Andrew Martin

by Andrew Martin Down Time by Andrew Martin

by Andrew Martin Cool for America: Stories by Andrew Martin

by Andrew Martin Travels with Casey by Benoit Denizet-Lewis

by Benoit Denizet-Lewis You’ve Changed by Benoit Denizet-Lewis

by Benoit Denizet-Lewis Dirtbag, Massachusetts by Isaac Fitzgerald

by Isaac Fitzgerald American Rambler: Walking the Trail of Johnny Appleseed by Isaac Fitzgerald

by Isaac Fitzgerald Secret Lives of Church Ladies by Deesha Philyaw

by Deesha Philyaw The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman by Deesha Philyaw

by Deesha Philyaw People Who Live Alone Talk Too Much by Sofi Stambo

by Sofi Stambo Patient Female by Julie Schumacher

by Julie Schumacher American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee

by Min Jin Lee Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

by Min Jin Lee Free Food for Millionaires by Min Jin Lee

by Min Jin Lee Ply by Hernan Diaz

by Hernan Diaz Northwoods by Daniel Mason

by Daniel Mason Country People by Daniel Mason

by Daniel Mason Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar

by Ayad Akhtar The Radiance by Ayad Akhtar

by Ayad Akhtar Crocodilopolis by John Manuel Arias

by John Manuel Arias The Given World by Melissa Harrison

by Melissa Harrison The Glorians by Terry Tempest Williams

Kate Layte's Book Recommendations.mp3 Listen • 12:59

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