Bar Fridman-Tell on her novel 'Honeysuckle'
Inspired by the Welsh myth of the Blodeuwedd—a woman who is created entirely using flowers and plants—author Bar Fridman-Tell set out to create her own version of the story in her debut novel Honeysuckle. The book opens with two siblings, a sister and brother named Wynne and Rory, who are several years apart. Frustrated by his endless demands to play, Wynne crafts a playmate for Rory, a Blodeuwedd which Rory names Daye. As Rory grows up, and Daye is recrafted and renewed each season, the power dynamic between the two shifts and begins to take a more sinister turn, because Daye, as a Blodeuwedd, must always do what her creator requests.
Honeysuckle by Bar Fridman-Tell was published by Bloomsbury.
Kate Layte is the founder and owner of Papercuts Bookshop in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston, Mass. Here are her recommendations:
- Work to Do by Jules Wernersbach
- Shut Up and Read by Jeannine A. Cook
- Early Work by Andrew Martin
- Down Time by Andrew Martin
- Cool for America: Stories by Andrew Martin
- Travels with Casey by Benoit Denizet-Lewis
- You’ve Changed by Benoit Denizet-Lewis
- Dirtbag, Massachusetts by Isaac Fitzgerald
- American Rambler: Walking the Trail of Johnny Appleseed by Isaac Fitzgerald
- Secret Lives of Church Ladies by Deesha Philyaw
- The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman by Deesha Philyaw
- People Who Live Alone Talk Too Much by Sofi Stambo
- Patient Female by Julie Schumacher
- American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee
- Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
- Free Food for Millionaires by Min Jin Lee
- Ply by Hernan Diaz
- Northwoods by Daniel Mason
- Country People by Daniel Mason
- Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar
- The Radiance by Ayad Akhtar
- Crocodilopolis by John Manuel Arias
- The Given World by Melissa Harrison
- The Glorians by Terry Tempest Williams
-
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay