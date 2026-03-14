Revisiting: Karen Russell on her novel 'The Antidote'

Karen Russell is a novelist and short story writer with many bona fides. In 2009 the National Book Foundation named Russell a "5 Under 35" honoree. In 2011 she was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship. Her debut novel, Swamplandia!, was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. She was also the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation "Genius Grant" in 2013. And her latest novel, The Antidote, was a finalist for the National Book Award.

It's an American epic set in the 1930s, immediately following the Black Sunday dust storm. Set in the land of Uz… Nebraska, it has a little bit of everything - basketball, prairie witches who collect memories, a magical camera, a scarecrow, and so much more. In anticipation of the paperback release, we thought we’d revisit the conversation we had with Karen Russell when The Antidote first came out.

The Antidote was published in paperback by Vintage.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay