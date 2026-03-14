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Marginalia

Revisiting: Karen Russell on her novel 'The Antidote'

By Beth Golay
Published March 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Karen Russell is the author of "The Antidote."
Annette Hornischer
Karen Russell is the author of "The Antidote."

Karen Russell is a novelist and short story writer with many bona fides. In 2009 the National Book Foundation named Russell a "5 Under 35" honoree. In 2011 she was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship. Her debut novel, Swamplandia!, was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. She was also the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation "Genius Grant" in 2013. And her latest novel, The Antidote, was a finalist for the National Book Award.

It's an American epic set in the 1930s, immediately following the Black Sunday dust storm. Set in the land of Uz… Nebraska, it has a little bit of everything - basketball, prairie witches who collect memories, a magical camera, a scarecrow, and so much more. In anticipation of the paperback release, we thought we’d revisit the conversation we had with Karen Russell when The Antidote first came out.

The Antidote was published in paperback by Vintage.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay