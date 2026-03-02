Tayari Jones on 'Kin'

Tayari Jones’s 2018 novel, An American Marriage, was an Oprah’s Book Club pick and won the 2019 Women’s Prize for Fiction. Now, eight years later, Jones’s latest novel is on all the “most anticipated” book lists. And, once again, it’s an Oprah’s Book Club pick. Titled Kin, it follows two friends, Annie and Niecy, who consider themselves more sisters than friends. The two come of age in rural Louisiana in the 1950s. As the two embark on separate—and very different—adventures, their bond continuously pulls them together.

Kin by Tayari Jones was published by Knopf.

And James Crossley, owner of Leviathan Bookstore in St. Louis, MO, joins us for a conversation on some of the books he's been recommending lately:

Crooked Cross by Sally Carson

by Sally Carson The Secret Service by Wendy Walker

by Wendy Walker The Crimson Bears by Tom La Farge

by Tom La Farge Canfield Drive: A History of Race and the American City on a Street in St. Louis by Matthew Knox Averett

by Matthew Knox Averett Creve Coeur by Robert Fitterman

by Robert Fitterman Everything for Everyone: An Oral History of the New York Commune, 2052-2072 by M.E. O’Brien and Eman Abdelhadi

by M.E. O’Brien and Eman Abdelhadi Willard Gibbs: The Whole is Simpler Than Its Parts by Muriel Rukeyser

by Muriel Rukeyser Gales of November by John U. Bacon

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay