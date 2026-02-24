© 2026 KMUW
Marginalia

Grant Ginder on 'So Old, So Young' and Torrey Maldonado on 'Just Right'

By Beth Golay
Published February 24, 2026 at 11:38 AM CST
Credit Patrick Lupinski and Torrey Maldonado Courtesy Photo

Grant Ginder’s new book, So Old, So Young follows six friends over two decades, beginning at a college New Year’s Eve party. The book drops in the reader at only five points in time over these twenty years, leaving the reader to deduce how the relationships have evolved over time. I recently spoke with Grant Ginder about crafting these moments in time and exploring the shifts we all face as we grow up.

So Old, So Young was published by Gallery/Scout Press.

Plus, Torrey Maldonado is the author of several books for young readers. His debut picture book is Just Right.

Just Right by Torrey Maldonado was published by Nancy Paulsen Books.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Marginalia podcastsreadingbooksArts and Culture
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
