Grant Ginder on 'So Old, So Young' and Torrey Maldonado on 'Just Right'

Grant Ginder’s new book, So Old, So Young follows six friends over two decades, beginning at a college New Year’s Eve party. The book drops in the reader at only five points in time over these twenty years, leaving the reader to deduce how the relationships have evolved over time. I recently spoke with Grant Ginder about crafting these moments in time and exploring the shifts we all face as we grow up.

So Old, So Young was published by Gallery/Scout Press.

Plus, Torrey Maldonado is the author of several books for young readers. His debut picture book is Just Right.

Just Right by Torrey Maldonado was published by Nancy Paulsen Books.

