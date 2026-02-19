Jonathan Miles on 'Eradication'

Eradication: A Fable, by Jonathan Miles tells the story of Adi, a man who accepts a job that’s described as a way to save the world. More specifically he’s tasked with saving endangered flora and fauna from an invasive goat population. This is a fable, so at the very least you can expect our main character to experience a moral struggle with his new role. But this is also Jonathan Miles, so you can expect so much more.

Eradication by Jonathan Miles was published by Doubleday.

And Latasha Eley Kelly, owner of Left on Read bookstore in Wichita, Kansas, joined us with these book recommendations:

With Love from Harlem by ReShonda Tate

by ReShonda Tate Erasure by Percival Everett

by Percival Everett Happy Land by Dolen Perkins-Valdez

by Dolen Perkins-Valdez Successful Failure by Kevin Fredericks

by Kevin Fredericks Black AF History by Michael Harriot

by Michael Harriot Zeal by Morgan Jerkins

by Morgan Jerkins Black Owned: The Revolutionary Life of the Black Bookstore by Char Adams

by Char Adams Prose to the People: A Celebration of Black Bookstores by Katie Mitchell

by Katie Mitchell Sky Full of Elephants by Cebo Campbell

by Cebo Campbell The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

by Tananarive Due The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter



-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay