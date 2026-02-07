Naeem Murr on 'Every Exit Brings You Home'

Author Naeem Murr’s new novel Every Exit Brings You Home, follows Jack, a complicated protagonist living with many secrets of his own creation. Jack is an immigrant from Gaza living in Chicago with his wife Dimra, and he works as a flight attendant, all while serving as the president of his condo association, where a family of new residents shakes up the dynamic for all the building’s residents. As Jack juggles his home life with the façade he’s created for his coworkers, his past experiences in Gaza creep up in some unexpected ways. Beth Golay spoke with Murr about the book.

Also, Mychal Threets is social media’s most popular librarian, with more than 1.5 million followers. He's also the host of an online revival of "Reading Rainbow," and the author of a new children's book titled, I'm So Happy You're Here: A Celebration of Library Joy. Book critic Suzanne Perez talked with Threets recently about his new book and his mission to promote literacy and public libraries.

Every Exit Brings You Home was published by W. W. Norton.

I’m So Happy You’re Here: A Celebration of Library Joy was published by Random House Books for Young Readers.

