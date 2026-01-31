Larissa Pham on her novel 'Discipline'

Larissa Pham’s debut novel, Discipline, follows Christine, a writer who has just published a novel that fictionalizes aspects of her relationship with her painting professor in grad school. It’s a “Me, too” inspired account that eventually attracts the painter’s attention, years after the events occur. I recently spoke with Larissa Pham about Christine’s experiences as an author and why she feels this book about revenge is actually a book about compassion.

Discipline by Larissa Pham was published by Random House.

Suzanne Perez reviewed Flesh by David Szalay, which was published by Scribner.

