Marginalia

Larissa Pham on her novel 'Discipline'

By Beth Golay
Published January 31, 2026 at 12:00 PM CST
Larissa Pham’s debut novel, Discipline, follows Christine, a writer who has just published a novel that fictionalizes aspects of her relationship with her painting professor in grad school. It’s a “Me, too” inspired account that eventually attracts the painter’s attention, years after the events occur. I recently spoke with Larissa Pham about Christine’s experiences as an author and why she feels this book about revenge is actually a book about compassion.

Discipline by Larissa Pham was published by Random House.

Suzanne Perez reviewed Flesh by David Szalay, which was published by Scribner.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
