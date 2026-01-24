Angela Tomaski on her novel, 'The Infamous Gilberts'

Angela Tomaski’s novel, The Infamous Gilberts, opens with a house tour of the fictional Thornwalk manor, led by Maximus, a neighbor who knows all the ins and outs of the Gilbert family, of which there are five siblings. Through this tour by Maximus, we learn about each of the Gilberts, from childhood through late adulthood, sometimes through artifacts left behind in the house.. I recently spoke with Angela Tomaski about her original use of perspective and some of the dark issues that haunt the characters. Here’s our conversation:

“The Infamous Gilberts” by Angela Tomaski was published by Scribner.

Suzanne Perez reviewed “Just Watch Me” by Lior Torenberg, which was published by Avid Reader Press and Simon & Schuster Audio.

