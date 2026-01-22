Belle Burden on her memoir 'Strangers'

Belle Burden works pro-bono as an immigration attorney in New York City. Her new book, Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage, begins in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when her husband announces he’s leaving her and their kids, an unexpected and abrupt end to a 20-year marriage. This memoir first appeared as an essay in The New York Times “Modern Love” section. Through Burden’s account we learn about the beginning and ending of her partnership, but we also learn about her well connected family and its impact on her life - Burden’s father descends from the Vanderbilt dynasty, and her grandmother is Babe Paley, a magazine editor and socialite who ran in crowds with Truman Capote. I recently spoke with Belle about how she transformed her initial article into a full book, despite roadblocks she first encountered decades ago.

Strangers by Belle Burden was published by The Dial Press.

Book critic Suzanne Perez reviewed The Hitch by Sara Levine, which was published by Roxanne Gay Books.

China Reevers, general manager of Country Bookshelf in Bozeman, Montana, mentioned these books:

The Everlasting by Alix E. Harrow

by Alix E. Harrow Death of the Author by Nnedi Okorafor

by Nnedi Okorafor Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley

by Angeline Boulley Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix

by Grady Hendrix One Day Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad

