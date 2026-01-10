Stefan Merrill Block on his memoir 'Homeschooled'

Stefan Merrill Block was homeschooled for much of his youth, isolated from his peers and subjected to somewhat unorthodox teaching methods by his mother. His new memoir, Homeschooled, recalls that period in his life and how it affected his adulthood and his final days with his mother. I recently spoke with Stefan Merril Block about this homeschooling experience and about his mother’s impact on his life.

-

Homeschooled by Stefan Merrill Block was published by Hanover Square Press.

Book critic Suzanne Perez reviewedThe Ten Year Affair by Erin Somers, which was published by Simon & Schuster.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay