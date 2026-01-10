© 2026 KMUW
Marginalia

Stefan Merrill Block on his memoir 'Homeschooled'

By Beth Golay
Published January 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Stefan Merrill Block was homeschooled for much of his youth, isolated from his peers and subjected to somewhat unorthodox teaching methods by his mother. His new memoir, Homeschooled, recalls that period in his life and how it affected his adulthood and his final days with his mother. I recently spoke with Stefan Merril Block about this homeschooling experience and about his mother’s impact on his life.

-

Homeschooled by Stefan Merrill Block was published by Hanover Square Press.

Book critic Suzanne Perez reviewedThe Ten Year Affair by Erin Somers, which was published by Simon & Schuster.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
