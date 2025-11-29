Frode Grytten on 'The Ferryman and His Wife'

In his new book, The Ferryman and His Wife, Norwegian author Frode Grytten imagines the last day in the life of a ferryman named Nils. He’s joined on his final boat ride by his previously deceased dog, Luna, and along the way he meets former passengers he’s transported who also have since passed. But the person the ferryman most wants to reunite with is his late wife Marta. I recently spoke with Frode Grytten, who wrote the book in one of the two official Norwegian languages, as well as his English translator, Alison McCullough.

The Ferryman and His Wife by Frode Grytten and translated by Alison McCullough was published by Algonquin Books.

Emma and Sam Kaas, owners of The Norwich Bookstore in Norwich, Vermont, joined us with these book recommendations.



The Gales of November by John U. Bacon

by John U. Bacon Ocean’s Godori by Elaine U. Cho

by Elaine U. Cho Teo’s Durumi by Elaine U. Cho

by Elaine U. Cho Jade City by Fonda Lee

by Fonda Lee The Incandescent by Emily Tesh

by Emily Tesh So Far Gone by Jess Walter

by Jess Walter Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman

for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman

by Oliver Burkeman London Falling by Patrick Radden Keef

by Patrick Radden Keef The Last Ember by Lily Berlin Dodd

by Lily Berlin Dodd Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell

by Katherine Rundell The Poisoned King by Katherine Rundell

Book recommendations: Emma and Sam Kaas

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay