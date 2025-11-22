© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Sue Roe on the Six Women Who Shaped Picasso's Life

By Beth Golay
Published November 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Sue Roe is a biographer with a strong interest in the visual arts, and she has studied the work and life of Pablo Picasso for a long time. Her new book, Hidden Portraits, chronicles the lives of six of the most important women in Picasso’s life—Fernande Olivier, Olga Khokhlova, Marie-Thérèse Walter, Dora Maar, Françoise Gilot, and Jacqueline Roque—many of whom had successful careers of their own. I recently spoke with Sue Roe about the book, and the deep dive she took into the lives of each of these women. Here’s our conversation.

Hidden Portraits: Six Women Who Shaped Picasso's Life by Sue Roe was published by W. W. Norton.

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Beth Golay
