Oyinkan Braithwaite on her novel 'Cursed Daughters'
Oyinkan Braithwaite saw incredible success following the release of her debut novel, My Sister the Serial Killer. She’s back with another story set in Lagos, Nigeria. Cursed Daughters follows a line of women who believe they’re cursed when it comes to finding lasting love, and when a newborn baby closely resembles her aunt who tragically died young, the women in the family cannot help but speculate that she is her aunt reincarnated and doomed to the same fate. I spoke with Oyinkan Braithwaite about Cursed Daughters and here’s our conversation.
Cursed Daughters by Oyinkan Braithwaite was published by Doubleday.
Suzanne Perez reviewed Lightbreakers by Aja Gabel, which was published by Riverhead Books.
Andrew Preston, bookseller, buyer and events coordinator at CoffeeTree Books in Morehead, Kentucky, recommended these books:
- North Sun by Ethan Rutherford
- Black Brane by Michael Cisco
- Bull Moon Rising by Ruby Dixon
- By the Horns by Ruby Dixon
- Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy
- The Employees by Olga Ravn
- Piranesi by Susanna Clark
- While the Getting is Good by Matt Riordan
- The Nature of Pain by Mandi Fugate Sheffel
- The Lost Voice by Greta Morgan
- The Shoes of the Fisherman’s Wife by upfromsumdirt
- Growing Home by Beth Ferry
- The Secret Astronomers by Jessica Walker
- The Hum of A Dreaming Moon by A.P. Harbor
Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens, Katie Lannie & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson - producer
Beth Golay - host