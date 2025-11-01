Nicholas Thompson on 'The Running Ground: A Father, a Son, and the Simplest of Sports'

Nicholas Thompson is the CEO of The Atlantic, and he previously served in leadership roles at Wired and The New Yorker. But he’s also the father of three boys and the American record holder for the 50K and a top ranked world runner in his age group for the 50 mile run. Somehow in his free time he penned his new book, The Running Ground: A Father, a Son, and the Simplest of Sports, in which he recalls how he got his start in running, how his father taught him lessons in unexpected ways, and why running is not the most important thing in his life. Here’s our conversation.

The Running Ground by Nicholas Thompson was published by Random House.

Suzanne Perez reviewed Wreck by Catherine Newman, which was published by Harper.

