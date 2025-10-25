© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Gish Jen on her 'autobiographical' novel, 'Bad Bad Girl'

By Beth Golay
Published October 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
In Gish Jen’s new novel, Bad Bad Girl, she imagines her mother’s life through a fictional account of her upbringing in China in the 1930s, all the way up to her death in America in 2020.

But the novel transforms into more of a non-fictional account of her life once Jen recalls her own memories of her mother, a complicated project due to her mother’s abuse and withholding of love. Nonetheless, Gish Jen creates a well-rounded—and at times, empathetic—character whose voice she still hears.

-

Bad Bad Girl by Gish Jen was published by Knopf.

Suzanne Perez reviewed Bog Queen by Anna North, which was published by Bloomsbury.

Elisabeth Plumlee-Watson of Loganberry Books in Shaker Heights, Ohio, mentioned these books in this episode:

  • The Bog Wife by Kay Chronister
  • The Girls by John Bowen
  • Eros the Bittersweet by Anne Carson

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson - producer
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
