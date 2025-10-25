Gish Jen on her 'autobiographical' novel, 'Bad Bad Girl'
In Gish Jen’s new novel, Bad Bad Girl, she imagines her mother’s life through a fictional account of her upbringing in China in the 1930s, all the way up to her death in America in 2020.
But the novel transforms into more of a non-fictional account of her life once Jen recalls her own memories of her mother, a complicated project due to her mother’s abuse and withholding of love. Nonetheless, Gish Jen creates a well-rounded—and at times, empathetic—character whose voice she still hears.
Bad Bad Girl by Gish Jen was published by Knopf.
Suzanne Perez reviewed Bog Queen by Anna North, which was published by Bloomsbury.
Elisabeth Plumlee-Watson of Loganberry Books in Shaker Heights, Ohio, mentioned these books in this episode:
- The Bog Wife by Kay Chronister
- The Girls by John Bowen
- Eros the Bittersweet by Anne Carson
