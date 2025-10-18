Megha Majumdar on 'A Guardian and A Thief'

Megha Majumdar’s new novel, A Guardian and A Thief, was recently shortlisted for the National Book Award, and this isn’t her first time being recognized. Her 2020 novel, A Burning, was also long listed in 2020 and it went on to win a Whiting award in 2022.

Her new novel takes place in Kolkata, India, in a not so distant future where food is scarce, travel requires “climate visas” and people would do anything to protect their families.

A Guardian and A Thief by Megha Majumdar was published by Knopf.

Suzanne Perez reviewed Play Nice by Rachel Harrison, which was published by Berkley.

Janet Geddis, owner of Avid Bookshop in Athens, Georgia, mentioned these books in this episode:



The Book of Candles: Eight Poems for Hanukkah by Laurel Snyder, illustrated by Leanne Hatch

by Laurel Snyder, illustrated by Leanne Hatch The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

