Marginalia

Joy Harjo on her new new collection of essays, "Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age"

By Beth Golay
Published October 11, 2025 at 12:02 PM CDT
Jo Harjo is the author of "Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age"
Page Lambert
Jo Harjo is the author of "Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age"

Joy Harjo served as the United States Poet Laureate for three terms, from 2019 to 2022. She’s the first Native American poet to serve in this position and her work often centers on the modern Native American experience, with over a dozen poetry collections, plus plays, non-fiction, children’s books, and even a handful of saxophone albums.

Her most recent book is titled Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age, a collection of essays about growing up and learning life lessons throughout her multi-decade career.

I recently spoke with Joy Harjo about Girl Warrior.

-

Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age by Joy Harjo was published by W.W. Norton.

Suzanne Perez reviewed Paper Girl by Beth Macy was published by Penguin Press.

Daniel Goldin, owner of Boswell Books in Milwaukee, Wisconsin mentioned these books in this episode:

  • Bug Hallow by Michelle Huneven
  • Night People: How to be a DJ in '90s New York City by Mark Ronson
  • The Listeners by Maggie Stiefvater
  • 33 Place Brugmann by Alice Austen
  • The Secret War of Julia Child by Diana R. Chambers
  • First to the Front: The Untold Story of Dickey Chapelle, Trailblazing Female War Correspondent by Lorissa Rinehart
  • A Pair of Wings by Carole Hopson

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens, Suzanne Perez & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson - producer
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
