Joy Harjo on her new new collection of essays, "Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age"

Joy Harjo served as the United States Poet Laureate for three terms, from 2019 to 2022. She’s the first Native American poet to serve in this position and her work often centers on the modern Native American experience, with over a dozen poetry collections, plus plays, non-fiction, children’s books, and even a handful of saxophone albums.

Her most recent book is titled Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age, a collection of essays about growing up and learning life lessons throughout her multi-decade career.

I recently spoke with Joy Harjo about Girl Warrior.

Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age by Joy Harjo was published by W.W. Norton.

Suzanne Perez reviewed Paper Girl by Beth Macy was published by Penguin Press.

Daniel Goldin, owner of Boswell Books in Milwaukee, Wisconsin mentioned these books in this episode:



Bug Hallow by Michelle Huneven

by Michelle Huneven Night People: How to be a DJ in '90s New York City by Mark Ronson

by Mark Ronson The Listeners by Maggie Stiefvater

by Maggie Stiefvater 33 Place Brugmann by Alice Austen

by Alice Austen The Secret War of Julia Child by Diana R. Chambers

by Diana R. Chambers First to the Front: The Untold Story of Dickey Chapelle, Trailblazing Female War Correspondent by Lorissa Rinehart

by Lorissa Rinehart A Pair of Wings by Carole Hopson

