Joy Harjo on her new new collection of essays, "Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age"
Joy Harjo served as the United States Poet Laureate for three terms, from 2019 to 2022. She’s the first Native American poet to serve in this position and her work often centers on the modern Native American experience, with over a dozen poetry collections, plus plays, non-fiction, children’s books, and even a handful of saxophone albums.
Her most recent book is titled Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age, a collection of essays about growing up and learning life lessons throughout her multi-decade career.
I recently spoke with Joy Harjo about Girl Warrior.
Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age by Joy Harjo was published by W.W. Norton.
