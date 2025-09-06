Poet Kevin Young on his new collection, 'Night Watch'

Kevin Young is a poet, professor, essayist, and editor.

He’s the former director of the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of African American History and Culture, and he’s currently the poetry editor for The New Yorker.

His new collection of poetry titled Night Watch was written over the course of twenty years, and collectively examines loss and memory.

Night Watch by Kevin Young was published by Knopf.

