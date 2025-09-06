© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Poet Kevin Young on his new collection, 'Night Watch'

By Beth Golay
Published September 6, 2025 at 8:21 AM CDT
Kevin Young is the author of "Night Watch."
Kevin Young is a poet, professor, essayist, and editor.

He’s the former director of the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of African American History and Culture, and he’s currently the poetry editor for The New Yorker.

His new collection of poetry titled Night Watch was written over the course of twenty years, and collectively examines loss and memory.

-

Night Watch by Kevin Young was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens, Fletcher Powell & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson - producer
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
