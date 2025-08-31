Jessica Francis Kane on her new novel, 'Fonseca'

Author Jessica Francis Kane has a favorite author: Penelope Fitzgerald, whose work was shortlisted for the 1979 Booker Prize. Fitzgerald’s life has been documented through biography, but details from a trip taken by Fitzgerald with her young son to a small town in Northern Mexico are often missing from biographies about the author’s life. Fitzgerald laid out the plot herself in an essay that appeared in the London Review of Books in 1980. Titled “Following the plot,” it outlined the trip to Mexico, an invitation extended to Fitzgerald to potentially secure a legacy for the family. Jessica Francis Kane followed the plot in her fictionalized version of the trip in the novel Fonseca.

Fonseca by Jessica Francis Kane was published by Penguin Press.

