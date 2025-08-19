Janice Graham on her new spy novel, 'Red Lily'

Janice Graham’s new novel, Red Lily, is a story about a man whose quiet life is interrupted when he inherits an estate from an aunt he’d never met. A trip of obligation turns into an unexpected journey into the world of espionage as Carl Box discovers that the aunt he never met isn’t dead after all. Inspired by her own black sheep aunt, her inadvertent work for a spy, and the writer, Graham Greene, Janice Graham blends espionage with humor in Red Lily.

Red Lily was published by Vendome Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Network.

