Stephanie Wambugu on her debut novel, 'Lonely Crowds'

Debut author Stephanie Wambugu’s new novel, Lonely Crowds, follows a decades-long friendship between Ruth and Maria, from childhood to adulthood.

I recently spoke with Stephanie Wambugu about Ruth’s dependence on Maria, the meaning behind the title, and why she set the novel in the 1990s, a time before most of Wambugu’s childhood.

-

Lonely Crowds was published by Little, Brown.

