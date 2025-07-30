© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Stephanie Wambugu on her debut novel, 'Lonely Crowds'

By Beth Golay
Published July 30, 2025 at 4:53 PM CDT
Stephanie Wambugu is the author of "Lonely Crowds."
Elijah Townsend
Debut author Stephanie Wambugu’s new novel, Lonely Crowds, follows a decades-long friendship between Ruth and Maria, from childhood to adulthood.

I recently spoke with Stephanie Wambugu about Ruth’s dependence on Maria, the meaning behind the title, and why she set the novel in the 1990s, a time before most of Wambugu’s childhood.
Lonely Crowds was published by Little, Brown.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

