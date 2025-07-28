© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Elif Shafak on her novel, 'There Are Rivers In the Sky'

By Beth Golay
Published July 28, 2025 at 12:05 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Elif Shafak is the author of "There Are Rivers In the Sky ."
Ferhat Elik
Elif Shafak is the author of "There Are Rivers In the Sky ."

For this week’s Marginalia, I spoke with Elif Shafak in anticipation of the paperback release of her novel, There Are Rivers In the Sky.

The book follows three primary characters at three very different locations and dates, from ancient Nineveh to Victorian era England to London and Iraq in 2018. The common thread throughout the book is actually a common drop… the many iterations of a single drop of water. I recently spoke with Elif Shafak about the novel, including how The Epic of Gilgamesh, in part, inspired the story, and the challenges of holding on to history.

-

There Are Rivers In the Sky was published by Vintage.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay