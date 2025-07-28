Elif Shafak on her novel, 'There Are Rivers In the Sky'

For this week’s Marginalia, I spoke with Elif Shafak in anticipation of the paperback release of her novel, There Are Rivers In the Sky.

The book follows three primary characters at three very different locations and dates, from ancient Nineveh to Victorian era England to London and Iraq in 2018. The common thread throughout the book is actually a common drop… the many iterations of a single drop of water. I recently spoke with Elif Shafak about the novel, including how The Epic of Gilgamesh, in part, inspired the story, and the challenges of holding on to history.

There Are Rivers In the Sky was published by Vintage.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors

Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers

Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator

Beth Golay - host

