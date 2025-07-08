Ayşegül Savaş on her new story collection, 'Long Distance'

I love a short story collection and had the privilege of speaking with Ayşegül Savaş, about her collection, Long Distance. These stories are all set in vibrant locales, and typically feature young people who are trying to figure things out, and who are as she puts it, “yearning for communion.”

Long Distance by Ayşegül Savaş was published by Bloomsbury.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

