Marginalia

Amy McCulloch on her new novel, 'Runner 13'

By Beth Golay
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Amy McCulloch is the author of "Runner 13."
lan J Corless
Amy McCulloch’s new thriller, Runner 13, follows a former champion runner who is invited to participate in an ultramarathon - 250 miles through the Sahara Desert.

She’s been promised answers to the mystery of a hit and run accident involving her young son seven years prior, as long as she finishes the race.

Amy McCulloch is an adventurer herself and has used her own experiences as the basis of her novels - including running an ultra marathon, mountain climbing and exploring Antarctica. Beth Golay recently spoke with McCulloch about her own thrill-seeking adventures and how she uses them as inspiration for her fiction.

Runner 13 was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
