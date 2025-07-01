Amy McCulloch on her new novel, 'Runner 13'

Amy McCulloch’s new thriller, Runner 13, follows a former champion runner who is invited to participate in an ultramarathon - 250 miles through the Sahara Desert.

She’s been promised answers to the mystery of a hit and run accident involving her young son seven years prior, as long as she finishes the race.

Amy McCulloch is an adventurer herself and has used her own experiences as the basis of her novels - including running an ultra marathon, mountain climbing and exploring Antarctica. Beth Golay recently spoke with McCulloch about her own thrill-seeking adventures and how she uses them as inspiration for her fiction.

-

Runner 13 was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors

Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers

Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator

Beth Golay - host

