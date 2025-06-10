© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Megan Hunter on her new novel, 'Days of Light'

By Beth Golay
Published June 10, 2025 at 2:18 PM CDT
Megan Hunter is the author of "Days of Light."
Annie Dressner
In Megan Hunter’s historical novel, Days of Light, we meet Ivy and follow her throughout just six days of her life spanning between her young adulthood and her 80s.

Loosely based on the Bloomsbury Group, Hunter imagines for Ivy a lifetime of tragedy, love and everything in between.

-

Days of Light was published by Grove Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
