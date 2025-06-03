© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Maria Reva on her novel, 'Endling'

By Beth Golay
Published June 3, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Maria Reva is the author of "Ending."
Courtesy Photo
Maria Reva is the author of "Ending."

Maria Reva’s new novel, Endling, looks a little different than it did when she first started it.

The book begins with her initial premise of three Ukrainian women on a quest to kidnap 13 bachelors who are in Ukraine to find a bride. But when Russia invaded Ukraine, both the book and her life took a decided turn.

I recently spoke with Reva about her characters and how she incorporated her own life into the novel..

-

Endling by Maria Reva was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Tags
Marginalia podcastsbooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay