Maria Reva on her novel, 'Endling'

Maria Reva’s new novel, Endling, looks a little different than it did when she first started it.

The book begins with her initial premise of three Ukrainian women on a quest to kidnap 13 bachelors who are in Ukraine to find a bride. But when Russia invaded Ukraine, both the book and her life took a decided turn.

I recently spoke with Reva about her characters and how she incorporated her own life into the novel..

Endling by Maria Reva was published by Doubleday.

