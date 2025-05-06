Amanda Hess on her book, 'Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age'
Journalist Amanda Hess works as a critic-at-large for the New York Times, where she writes about culture and the internet.
Her new book, Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age, reflects on her first pregnancy in 2020 and how it changed her relationship with technology. From period tracker apps to reddit threads, advice from strangers was inescapable.
Amanda Hess and I recently visited about her experience navigating other people’s opinions, maintaining her family’s privacy and more.
Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age by Amanda Hess was published by Doubleday.
