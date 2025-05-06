© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Amanda Hess on her book, 'Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age'

By Beth Golay
Published May 6, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Amanda Hess is the author of "Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age."

Journalist Amanda Hess works as a critic-at-large for the New York Times, where she writes about culture and the internet.

Her new book, Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age, reflects on her first pregnancy in 2020 and how it changed her relationship with technology. From period tracker apps to reddit threads, advice from strangers was inescapable.

Amanda Hess and I recently visited about her experience navigating other people’s opinions, maintaining her family’s privacy and more.

-

Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age by Amanda Hess was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

