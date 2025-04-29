Annie Hartnett on her new novel, 'The Road to Tender Hearts'

Annie Hartnett’s new novel, The Road to Tender Hearts is difficult to categorize.

It’s probably best described as a dark comedy with a touch of magical realism. It’s definitely one of a kind. The story follows sixty something PJ on a journey west to reunite with his old high school flame, and along the way he’s unexpectedly joined by his brother’s grandchildren, his own grown daughter, and a cat that predicts death.

And there’s certainly a lot of death.

I recently spoke with Annie Hartnett about the inspiration behind the book and her unique voice that blends the true-to-life issues of loss and pain with a hint of magic.

The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett was published by Ballantine.

