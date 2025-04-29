© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Annie Hartnett on her new novel, 'The Road to Tender Hearts'

By Beth Golay
Published April 29, 2025 at 10:24 AM CDT
Annie Hartnett is the author of "The Road to Tender Hearts"
Courtesy Photo
Annie Hartnett is the author of "The Road to Tender Hearts"

Annie Hartnett’s new novel, The Road to Tender Hearts is difficult to categorize.

It’s probably best described as a dark comedy with a touch of magical realism. It’s definitely one of a kind. The story follows sixty something PJ on a journey west to reunite with his old high school flame, and along the way he’s unexpectedly joined by his brother’s grandchildren, his own grown daughter, and a cat that predicts death.

And there’s certainly a lot of death.

I recently spoke with Annie Hartnett about the inspiration behind the book and her unique voice that blends the true-to-life issues of loss and pain with a hint of magic.

-

The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett was published by Ballantine.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
